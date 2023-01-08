Italy is preparing a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. Rome, in particular, is discussing with Paris the sending of air defense systems (air defense) to Kyiv. About this on January 7 in an interview with the newspaper Corriere della Sera said Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

“The sixth package is still under discussion, and, as stated, there will be no shipment [оружия] before the corresponding report in Parliament. We are discussing with the French how to improve the package, in terms of sending air defense systems, which are based on the joint developments of Rome and Paris, ”he said.

The politician believes that there is no “encouraging news” about the prospects for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Tajani pointed to the need to work towards peace. Nevertheless, in his opinion, “all the incoming signals do not give rise to optimism.”

The day before, January 7, it was reported that Washington was putting pressure on Rome to supply Kyiv with military means to provide air defense as soon as possible. In particular, we are talking about SAMP-T anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM).

On December 28, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said that the supply of weapons to Ukraine must be compatible with the presence of these weapons in Italy itself and the ability to transfer them to Kyiv in good condition. The minister noted that rockets are not sold in the supermarket like Nutella cans, they are complex systems that require a long production time.

A day earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, following a conversation with Italian Prime Minister George Meloni, announced a discussion with her on the supply of air defense systems (air defense).

Before that, on December 7, Crosetto said that the Italian authorities would not form a new package of military assistance to Ukraine until the end of the year. He noted that Rome would continue to provide assistance to Kyiv within the framework of NATO decisions, and the pace and nature of assistance would be determined later.

Western countries have stepped up military support for Ukraine after the start of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. As Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted earlier, the North Atlantic Alliance is entering into a proxy war with Russia, supplying weapons to Ukraine. He noted that Western weapons supplied to Kyiv would be a legitimate target for the Russian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.