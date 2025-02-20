02/20/2025



Updated at 14: 03h.





Behind Real Madrid, with its unattainable fifteen titles, the following team in the Palmarés of the Champions League It is AC Milan. The northern Italian whole treasures in its stoats seven in front, ahead of the six of other historical such as Bayern and Liverpool or the five of Barça. He is ‘Rossonero’ team is the most laureate representative of Italian football in this competition, who also remembers titles from his neighbors of Inter (3) and Juventus (2). Gloria stories, which today are very distant in time.

The last European title achieved it In the 2023-24 season the Atalantawho proclaimed himself champion of the Europa League against the brilliant Bayer Leverkusen of Xabi Alonso. However, in the maximum continental competition, the Champions League, you have to go back fifteen years to find the last Italian champion, the inter of José Mourinho. Since then there were three finals with an Italian representative, Juve twice and Inter itself, but none managed to win the title.

The last attempt was from the ‘Neroazzurro’ team, in the 2022-23 campaign, but Manchester City of Guardiola, today in low hours, won in the grand finale with a bit of the Spanish international Rodri.

When Italy caused dread

There was a time, at the end of the 80s of the last century and until the early 2000s, when it was common to see series A clubs in the final instances of European tournaments, including the Champions League. That a Milan or a Juventus will cross along the way could cause the most intense nightmares to any club. In their ranks they gathered the most disciplined players tactically and some of the world’s greatest talents. A mixture guarantee of success. But that time is already history. The soccer epicenter turned to the Premier League, which is now the one that accumulates stars and imposes its rhythm on the continent thanks to its economic power, with permission from the Spanish League, which follows it remotely.









Today What were nightmares have turned into scares. It is not that it is funny to meet an Italian club like a Milan, a Naples or an Atalanta, but nobody is made crosses if they have to see them with them. The novel repress of the Champions League, some sixteen between the teams that did not do the duties in the group stage, has made it clear.

Already in the renewed league phase, the Bologna He could not pass the cut to be in the qualifiers. Not even in this eighteenth. The Emilia-Romaña team could not give continuity to its surprising season in Italy with a feat in Champions and fell after not moving from the 28th place with a baggage of a victory and three draws in eight games.

The other four Italian representatives did exceed the initial phase, but only Inter Milan managed to get directly into the round of 16. To the Atalanta A duel with the witches, to the Juventus With the PSV Eindhoven and the Milan With Feyenoord in the play. In all three cases they started as favorites to be in the next round. At least by name, and in the case of Bergamascos and Milanistas they also played the return of the tie at home.

Defeats against prognosis

However, football is capricious and forecasts are nothing more than that, forecasts. The three were tied from the tournament and the Champions League only has Italian accent thanks to Inter. The Atalanta lost both games against the witches (2-1 and 1-3), Juventus was allowed to trace the 2-1 of the first leg with a 3-1 in Dutch lands, and Milan could not pass from the tie (1 -1) in San Siro after having lost in the first leg in the Netherlands.

Beyond the disappointment and frustration of the fans of the different teams eliminated, the European varapalo also involves an added problem for Serie A, which will lose a place in the maximum continental competition for the benefit of Spain. UEFA calculates the coefficient of each federation based on the results achieved in the Champions League, the Europa League and the Conference League and this debacle is decisive.

Italy started the course with eight clubs in continental competitionsbut only three left, the aforementioned Inter, the Fiorentina in the Conference League, and Lazio and La Roma in Europa League, although the Romanists play it this Thursday before the Porto after a 1-1 in the first leg in Portugal.

In the case of Spanish clubs, of the seven teams that started the three tournaments, only Girona has fallen. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético are still in Champions and the Athletic Club of Bilbao in Europa League. Today the Royal Society is played in this same competition and Betis at the Conference League, but in both cases they have very favorable results in the first leg.