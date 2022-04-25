The announcement in the night from the Instagram profile used by Piero Vavassori’s son, who has been in Ukraine for almost two months

Turin – These are hours of apprehension for the fate of Ivan Luca Vavassorifor almost two months in Ukraine to fight against the Russians in the contingent that brings together voluntary fighters who have arrived from abroad.

A post in English published on his Instagram page announces that «last night, during the retreat of some wounded from the attack on Mariupol, two convoys were destroyed by the Russian army. In one of these, presumably there was Ivan with the 4th regiment. We are trying our best to find out if there are any people alive. We will communicate it to you through Ivan’s Instagram profile and Facebook, the two he left us ».

Ivan Luca, 30 years old on April 20, is the adopted son of Piero Vavassori (CEO of Italsempione, a forwarding company founded in the 1960s in Domodossola) and Alessandra Sgarella, a woman who had been quick in 1997 from the ‘Ndrangheta and died in 2011 due to an illness. He had been a football goalkeeper, even in Serie C, then a few months ago he had gone to Bolivia where he was looking for space to play in the Serie A championship.

With the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Ivan Luca, born in a town not far from Moscow and adopted by the Vavassori family when he was 5 years old, he decided to take up arms to fight. In the first few weeks, many videos on social media (including on Tik Tok) told of “his” war, with the battle name black eagle and Rome and initially dissatisfied with the tasks he considered “inoperative” that were given to him.

Then the announcement of the social silence for a mission that he himself had defined as suicidal. He had gone behind the lines of the Russians, but had returned. Also on social media he had also said that he had suffered an attack while he was in Kiev, they had tried to stab him but he had escaped. Then one religious turn. On his Instagram profile he defined himself as a “warrior of the Lord” and in the last post, published on April 18, there was a sentence from the Gospel of John which speaks of death and resurrection.

Then some videos depicting weapons and cities devastated by the conflict. On Friday in a story on Instagram he had also published the mark of a bullet on the skin. «First fucking bullet – she had written – fever of 39.5. But I can’t stop. Medicine tomorrow and back to the front line ».

And then today’s message that raises the anxiety of family members and those who know this young man.