The Italian Fashion Group Prada I would be willing to pay about 1.5 billion euros for the luxury firm Versacecurrently owned by the American Capri Holdings.

The purchase could be completed this month by not appreciating risks derived from the operation, although There is still the possibility that the operation does not translate into a firm offer, according to the sources consulted by ‘Bloomberg’.

To prosper the initiative, would mean the acquisition of an Italian brand by another transalpinawhich would contrast with the fact that the French Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) has Fendi or Keing does the same with Gucci.

This would be the Second time in less than a decade in which Prada looks at Versace, Since, in 2018, when Versace went to Capri Holdings for more than 1.8 billion with the departure of the Blackstone Private Capital Fund, Prada studied the operation folder, although he finally backed down.









At the beginning of January it already transpired that Prada was among the potential interested in taking his rival, Like other fashion conglomerates or several private capital funds. In this sense, this same operation was already considered by the ‘Holding’ of the Agnelli-Elkann family, exor, and by Kering.