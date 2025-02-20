Italian football has suffered a hard blow this season at the Champions League. Juventus, after drawing in the first leg, fell into the extension against the PSV in the playoffs. For its part, AC Milan could not overcome Feyenoord and the Atalanta was eliminated before the witches, leaving the series A without three of its strongest representatives.

And now it leaves Italy in a complicated situation in the UEFA ranking, allowing Spain to get closer to the fifth place for the next edition. Losing equipment in early rounds implies adding fewer points in the classification. Meanwhile, Spanish clubs are still alive, which allows them to continue adding and expand the advantage over Italians.

Current ranking

With the latest results, Spain has surpassed Italy in the UEFA Liga UEFA ranking and is getting closer and more to the possibility of having five teams in the Champions League in the next season.

England – 20,892 points Spain – 18,320 points Italy – 17,812 points Portugal – 16,050 points Germany – 15,859 points

This ranking is key, since the two leagues with the best coefficient in the season get a fifth quota in the Champions League. With the series A losing strength and raising LaLiga, Spanish teams are getting closer.

If this fifth place is confirmed, Villarreal, currently fifth in the table with 40 points, would be the beneficiary. However, the fight for the positions is more tight than ever, with teams such as Real Betis, Osasuna, Rayo Vallecano and Mallorca on the prowl.