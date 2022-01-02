Lokomotiv Moscow forward Fedor Smolov may move to the Italian club Genoa. It is reported by Metaratings.ru…

According to the source, the head coach of the team Andriy Shevchenko met with the footballer on the island of Saint Barthélemy and is personally interested in his transfer. It is noted that Smolova also wanted to acquire the St. Petersburg “Zenith”, considering him as a replacement for Artem Dzyuba. In addition, the CSKA management wanted Smolov’s transfer if the team was headed by the ex-Lokomotiv coach Marko Nikolic.

Earlier on January 2, Sport-Express reported that Dynamo Moscow had agreed on the terms of the transfer of the 31-year-old footballer. It is noted that Lokomotiv is ready to let Smolov go to Dynamo for a symbolic amount.

Smolov’s contract with “railroad workers” expires in 2022. The salary of a footballer in the team is 3.1 million euros. The forward played for Dynamo from 2015 to 2016, having signed his first contract with a professional club. He is also known for his performances for Krasnodar, Ural, Anji and Spanish Celta.