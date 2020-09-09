The Italian soccer membership “Roma” has requested Moscow “Spartak” for info on the striker Alexander Kokorin. About this in his Twitter written by journalist Nicolo Schira.

In accordance with the supply, the footballer might quickly depart the Moscow group, because the Romans present a severe curiosity in him. Particulars of the potential switch weren’t disclosed.

The ahead moved to Spartak on 2 August. He signed a 3 plus 1 contract. The footballer spent half of final season on mortgage at Sochi, and the rights to him belonged to St. Petersburg’s Zenit.

The striker has not but performed a single match for the brand new membership because of damage. On September 8, Kokorin returned to coaching within the normal group and might make his debut for Spartak within the derby towards CSKA on September 13.