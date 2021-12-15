Rome (AFP)

Today, Wednesday, the Italian Football Association closed its investigation into a case of manipulation of a “language test” conducted by the current Uruguayan and Atletico Madrid striker, Luis Suarez, before a possible move to Juventus last season, which was unsuccessful.

“There is insufficient evidence to establish that illegal conduct has occurred,” the local soccer federation said in a statement.

He added, “The investigation has been closed pending the arrival of other elements of a criminal investigation into the case, which will not stop looking at it.”

Last June, the Italian Public Prosecution called three university officials and a lawyer to stand trial on charges of helping Suarez, who found himself outside the walls of Barcelona with the arrival of Dutch coach Ronaldo Koeman last season (he was replaced by Xavi Hernandez), to cheat in an exam he took at the University of Perugia for foreigners, in preparation for the possibility of Moving to Turin.

An initial hearing is scheduled for January.

The test was the first step to obtaining an Italian passport for Suarez, because Juventus had exhausted its quota for players from outside the European Union completely at the time.

The deal was not successful, as the international striker joined Atletico from the Catalan club, and led him to win the “La Liga” title in his first season with him (2020-2021) for the first time since 2014 and the 11th in its history.