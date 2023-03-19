René Felton and Andrew Howe told Verissimo about the fear of the stroke that struck the champion’s mother while she was alone at home

It is a very touching story that they gave to Verissimo Andrew Howe, former champion of Italian athletics, and his mother, the coach René Felton. The woman is recovering with difficulty from a stroke that struck her some time ago and her son doesn’t leave her alone for a moment, after her great scare.

Credit: Mediaset

Born in Los Angeles in 1985, Andrew Howe moved to Italy, a Rietiwhen her mother marries an Italian man who decides to take the woman and her son home with him.

Soon the citizenship arrives for both and equally soon the extraordinary athletic skills of the boy, who would soon become one of the greatest blue athletes in athletics, especially in the discipline of long jump.

Compete for the Italian Air Force team and succeed in WIN the European championship in Gothenburg in 2006 and in Birmingham in 2007. The following year, at the World Championships in Osaka, he came close to achieving second place on the podium.

In January 2023 he announced his retirement from competitive activity and is still the Italian record holder of high jump, both indoors (8.30 meters) and outdoors (8.47 meters).

Stroke for Andrew Howe’s mum

These days Andrew Howe and his mum René Feltonwho was also his coach in the past, were guests of Silvia Toffanin at Verissimo.

The two told the bad experience lived a few months ago, when the woman was hit by a stroke while she was alone at home. Ms Rene said:

I suddenly fell while doing the laundry. I couldn’t get up, I was alone in the house. It was five and a half hours before they found me. I could no longer speak and they took me to the emergency room.

It was the champion from Rieti who found it, as told he was close to her without ever leaving her for a moment. For him, Andrew said, it was a real blow.

At the end of the interview Andrew made his mother get up and the two have danced together, just like they had promised each other when they left the hospital.

Andrew also has promised to his mom to get back on track a compete one last timejust for her.