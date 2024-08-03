Mr Giordano, a few weeks ago you and 40 writers sharply criticized the increasing interference of Italian politics in cultural life in an open letter – there was talk of the systematic filling of all decision-making positions in the cultural sector based on political loyalty, of more or less explicit forms of censorship, personal, discrediting attacks and the unscrupulous use of legal proceedings against writers, journalists and intellectuals. The discussion has not stopped since then. Is the changed political climate in Italy leading to writers reclaiming their role as committed intellectuals?