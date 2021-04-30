Milan (AFP)

The period of suspension of Lazio President Claudio Lotito has been raised from seven to 12 months, with the club being fined 200,000 euros for violating the protocols of the Corona virus, according to the ruling of the Italian Football Federation’s Court of Appeal.

Lazio appealed the decision issued on March 26 to suspend its president for seven months and fined the capital club an amount of 150,000 euros, but he lost the appeal, which caused the lifting of the two penalties. The Italian Federation’s Court of Appeals also upheld the suspension of club doctors Ivo Bolcini and Fabio Rodia for 12 months.

Lazio was accused of failing to inform local health authorities of several positive cases in his ranks in late October, on the eve of a match in the European Champions League against Brugge, and then in November, before another match in the same competition against Zenit Saint Petersburg, Russia.

And the European Union for the game “UEFA” requires players and club crews to conduct tests to detect the Corona virus before any match.

It was found that at least one player from the team tested positive during the examination conducted by the Confederation, after his result was negative in the examination assigned to the domestic league matches during the same period. The Italian Federation criticized the capital club for allowing three players to participate in a training session held on the third of November, despite their positive results only a day earlier.

Lazio was also accused of having played players in the domestic league who were supposed to be in “a compulsory isolation period, in the absence of symptoms, for a period of at least 10 days.”