2023 was the year of the Kings League, an innovative 7-a-side football tournament sponsored by Gerard Piqué which had notable success in Spain, closing the first season with the “Finals” played at Camp Nou in front of 90 thousand spectators. The fans, who enjoy the games for free on Twitch, are constantly growing and the launch of the South American version of the competition was recently announced.

Responses from the rest of the world were not long in coming, starting from Germany: starting from January 2024, the “Baller League”, a project supported by Lukas Podolski and Mats Hummels, and the “Icon League” by Toni Kroos will be born respectively. Along the same lines as Piqué’s brilliant idea, these are 7-a-side football tournaments with innovative rules aimed at constantly entertaining the public, and designed to be enjoyed above all on social media and streaming platforms. It’s Italy? Last night at Games Week in Milan an important announcement promises to launch the Bel Paese towards what many consider to be the future of sports entertainment.

the project

—

The details of the project, announced by aNc Media, are still unknown, but the “Heroes League” was presented as a 7-a-side football format aimed at bringing the world of sport closer to that of video games. It is no coincidence that the names of 7 of the 10 presidents announced yesterday evening include some of the most followed creators and streamers in Italy. One above all is Tumblurr, known to most as Blur and alias of Gianmarco Tocco, a streamer who leads the Italian rankings without equal on Twitch with 1.3 million followers on the platform. The other six announced yesterday are PirlasV (Youtuber with 1.5 million subscribers), Off Samuel (creator with a focus on football with 427 thousand subscribers on Youtube), Frenezy (500 thousand followers on Twitch), Mirko Cisco (influencer and commentator on Sportitalia ), Luca Campolunghi (creator with 716 thousand followers on Instagram) and GrenBaud (like Blur, among the top Italian streamers). In short, important names in the digital sector that overall boast a large audience, destined to attract attention to the competition. For now, no further details are known, but 2024 is upon us and the promise of the Heroes League is to “bring something revolutionary”. We wait, with our eyes open.