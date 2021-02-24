Luca Attanasio, the Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC, former Zaire) who died last Monday, was not executed, but died from the shots received during the shooting that took place between the police and the armed group that tried to kidnap him. in the northeast of the country when he was traveling with a UN convoy. The same happened with Vittorio Iacovacci, the carabiniere who accompanied him and who also died in the attack. That is what the first results of the autopsy to which the bodies of both were subjected this Wednesday after being repatriated to Rome show.

Both Attanasio and Iacovacci were shot twice each. The bullets pierced the diplomat’s abdomen, while the carabiniere one pierced his side and another was embedded in the base of his neck. It was a shell from an AK-47 assault rifle, which could have hit the left forearm first, where the agent had multiple fractures. The Rome Prosecutor’s Office, which has opened an investigation to try to clarify the attack, ordered that further ballistic tests be carried out.

According to the hypothesis being considered, the objective of the bandits was to kidnap the Italians. To do this, they first blocked the UN convoy, made up of two vehicles. After assassinating the driver Mustafa Milambo Maguna, Attanasio, Iacovacci and Rocco Leone, an Italian World Food Program official who managed to save their lives, were taken to a wooded area. When the Congolese security forces tried to rescue them, a shooting took place in which the diplomat and the police officer lost their lives. According to the DRC government, the kidnappers belonged to the Rwanda Democratic Liberation Front, a Hutu militia operating in the area. This Thursday the state funerals of Attanasio and Iacovacci will be held in a church in Rome.