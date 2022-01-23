Alessio Boni has had two children in the last two years and now, to Verissimo, he has confessed that he wants at least one more: the interview

He is a highly regarded actor in Italy and is currently riding an excellent wave also in terms of private life. Alessio Boni, now 55, has had two children in the past two years. Yesterday he was a guest at very true and, in the long chat with Silvia Toffanin, he confided his desire to want another one very soon.

Alessio Boni’s life began to take a different turn in 2017, when he met the journalist for the first time Nina Verdelli. Since then, the two have never left and, on the contrary, have laid the foundations for an entire existence together.

In March 2020, just as the pandemic was breaking out, the two became parents for the first time. Little Lorenzo was born and came to give joy in a particularly complicated moment for everyone.

About a year went by and the Boni family did widen again. Nina got pregnant again and, at the beginning of November 2021, little Riccardo was born.

The joy of the two new bis parents is infinite, but apparently love wants more love, and here is where the current desire is to have at least one more.

Alessio Boni wants a baby girl

Yesterday afternoon the highly acclaimed 55-year-old actor from the province of Bergamo was a guest in the living room of very true. In the chat with Toffanin he talked about his Nina and confided what his great desire is at the moment:

I was very lucky to meet Nina. With her it was something out of the ordinary. The main thing with Nina was mental intent, the very outlook on life. We are very similar in the values ​​of ethics, morals and respect. If she didn’t think like me it would end. We are thinking about the third one because I would like to have a daughter to give her the name of my grandmother Maddalena.

