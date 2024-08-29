Ciudad Juarez.- The debate on judicial reform in the Plenary Session of the Chamber of Deputies would take place on September 1, after the new legislature is installed, if the opinion presented by the Constitutional Affairs Committee on Monday is approved.

“Once the Chamber of Deputies is installed, the installation session will be closed and an ordinary session will be called immediately and the discussion will begin, it could be on the 1st or the 2nd,” said the federal deputy elected by the Labor Party (PT) Lilia Aguilar Gil.

Federal deputy elected by Morena, Armando Cabada, commented along the same lines: “We have been summoned for the opening session of the Legislature on Sunday the 1st at 5:00 in the afternoon and there is this version that we will probably begin the discussion of the reform that same day in a second session.”

After the bill is discussed and voted on in general, legislators are expected to address the reservations that the different parliamentary factions will present in an attempt to modify a reform that the opposition has described as harmful.

The preliminary report, which contains around 100 modifications proposed by Morena, maintains the direct election of judges, magistrates and ministers, the integration of a new Judicial Disciplinary Tribunal with the capacity to investigate and sanction judges, the reduction of the number of ministers of the Court from 11 to nine, as well as the reduction of the terms of each of them from 15 to 12 years.

Among the amendments, the draft opinion of the judicial reform proposes two elections to renew the positions in the Judicial Branch. The first extraordinary one in June 2025 to renew all the ministers, the positions of judges and magistrates that are vacant, and two pending magistrate positions in the Electoral Court.

It states that the presidency of the Court will not be appointed by its members, but will be held by the person with the greatest number of votes in the election and will be renewed every two years.

It also includes the creation of three evaluation committees in each of the Powers to determine the suitability of the candidates and the raffle to select them when there are more candidates than required, as proposed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on July 30.

It also establishes that judges, magistrates and ministers in office may be automatically included on the ballots, unless they decide to decline or are nominated for another position or a different judicial circuit, among others.