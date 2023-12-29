Happiness is a subjective topic. On social networks and the media, different visions were exhibited on how to achieve it. But if you consider What gives joy to society, Americans are very clear and, according to a survey carried out by CBS Newsit has nothing to do with issues like money or levels of security in your life.

For the holiday season, this meeting was held in which Americans were asked What do you see well and why are you grateful in 2023?. This is how they discovered that, in reality, There is a lot of gratitude and happiness among citizens.

And when they sought to discover What is the element that Americans most relate to happiness? They concluded that it has nothing to do with politics or material goods, but with their family life.

Based on shared responses, 55 percent of Americans said they felt fairly happy; 21 percent very happy; 18 percent not very happy; and only 5 percent not happy at all. The reasons for the good results, as reported, are related to their ties and health, although especially for the younger ones they respond more to their work and career. However, it was insisted that Those people who consider their family situation to be positive are more likely to report a high happiness index.

Something that stands out from the survey is that they discovered that the happiness index is not related to political preferences, to where people live, nor to their age. When it comes to reporting family-related joy, most Americans have the same mindset.

For example, it was highlighted that when people are asked to express something they are grateful for, many mention their families. This is especially noticeable among parents of children under eighteen years of age.

Happiness is related to family.

What other things make Americans happy?

It is clear that the well-being and Family ties are an extremely important factor for Americans They feel calm and happy. However, it is not the only element that reported significant rates in the survey. C.B.S..

According to the conclusions, other elements that generate joy are: being healthy, doing favorite hobbies and enjoying leisure time; and the community.

It must be said that, although it is not a determining factor, money was present in the survey. People who describe their financial situation as having enough money to live comfortably are more likely to report a good happiness index.. Even respondents with higher incomes responded to a greater extent that everything is going well with their family.

Another relevant point of the survey is that 69 percent of those interviewed considered that their community makes them feel happy. At this point, the characteristics of gastronomy, outdoor spaces, and shopping options were especially highlighted.