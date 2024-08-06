Lawyer Georgieva: There is no direct ban on keeping pigs in an apartment

In Russia, there are frequent cases when apartment owners keep farm animals at home. Is this legal and how do neighbors view the issue of keeping livestock in apartment buildings? “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” said lawyer Alla Georgieva.

For example, there is no direct ban on keeping pigs in apartments in the Russian Federation. The existing restrictions do not apply to chickens and goats. However, such activities may infringe on the rights and legitimate interests of other residents – livestock farming and raising chickens in an apartment building may violate the law on silence. “Many residents of apartment buildings (especially after the increase in prices for chicken eggs) began to raise chickens in apartments. But even if the owner of the poultry does soundproofing, this does not mean that he will not violate the rights of other neighbors and the rules of residential premises (apartments are intended for citizens to live in). In addition to noise, neighbors will also suffer from unpleasant odors from the apartment where the poultry is kept. All this disrupts the comfort of other people,” the expert explained. Residents of the building have the right to conduct an examination of the noise and air in the entrance, in order to then contact the sanitary and epidemiological service.

Neighbors have the right to demand monetary compensation for damage to property and aggressive behavior of animals. Ultimately, the owner may be held administratively liable for violating the rules for using residential premises, and the animals may be confiscated, sent to a shelter or released into the wild. You can earn money from breeding them only with permission, experts point out.

In addition, the apartment owner may be fined for the lack of proper care for “pets” – unsanitary conditions and refusal of veterinary care. If the fact of cruelty to animals is proven, the owner of the living space faces a criminal term.

Citizens can protect their rights by reporting their neighbor to the police, as well as by contacting Rospotrebnadzor, Rosprirodnadzor, Rosselkhoznadzor, and the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service. If there is no progress, you can go to the administration and the prosecutor’s office. Only a court can prohibit livestock farming in an apartment.

Earlier, fifty quails were found in the apartment of a resident of Nizhnevartovsk. The entrance door had to be opened by the management company employees after numerous complaints about the stench in the entrance.