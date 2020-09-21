With the issue of drugs in the film industry, Payal Ghosh has now raised the issue of sexual exploitation. At the same time, this issue has reached the Parliament too. BJP MP Ravikishan raised this issue in Parliament and demanded stricter legislation. The proceedings of the Lok Sabha last night lasted till about one o’clock and the issue was fiercely debated. BJP MP Ravi Kishan demanded a law that creates fear among those who put undue pressure on women and girls.

Ravi Kishan, while defending the issue, said, “In our country, daughters are revered like Goddess Durga and Go Mata, but there are many areas including Bollywood, where some people are still bargaining by claiming to shine their fortune.” Although Ravi Kishan did not name anyone during this time, but his statement came at a time when Payal Ghosh has made serious allegations against Anurag. Which makes it clear that the direction of Ravi Kishan was.

Let me tell you that while talking on the case of Anurag and Payal earlier, Ravi Kishan had said, “The allegation is serious and Payal Ghosh himself has come out and said. If these facts are true then it should be acted upon. We Women talk about empowerment. In such a situation, if any woman or daughter pleads, then all agencies of investigation and doors are kept open for her “

The fight between Ravi Kishan and Anurag Kashyap started with the statements related to Sushant and Riya case. First, Anurag Kashyap directly attacked Ravi Kishan. When Anurag accused Ravi Kishan of drinking cannabis in a tweet, Ravi Kishan kept quiet by asking him to give a thoughtful statement, but now Ravi Kishan is outspoken against Anurag Kashyap after Payal Ghosh’s allegations.

Payal Ghosh’s charge

Payal Ghosh had accused Anurag Kashyap, “He made me feel unconfirmed. Whatever happened should not have happened. If someone came to you asking for work, it doesn’t mean that he is ready for anything.” . It still haunts me “