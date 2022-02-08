In front of the payment box in many European countries, the visitor from us, after he piled up his purchases, is surprised that he must pay for the plastic bag in which he will carry his lawsuits.

When he returns home and is asked about such a thing when he is shopping in the “supermarket or hypermarket” or even the grocery store next to him, you find him dissatisfied, his stubbornness rises by complaining about the high prices that extended to everything, including single-use plastic bags, unaware that the issue is not 25 fils, imposed Here or there, as far as reminding him of his obligations towards the environment in which he lives and the disasters that he causes and his likes who overuse this type of bags, and get rid of them simply, whether on land or sea without stopping in front of the shocking facts of their effects.

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi had raised an early warning bell about the dangers of plastic bags, and stated that their annual use in the country amounts to about 11 billion bags, three times the global average. Scientists estimate that the plastic bag is not biodegradable, and it may take about 1,000 years to completely decompose, causing the greatest damage to the soil and the environment.

The authority also said: These plastic bags kill more than one million seabirds every year, and 100,000 living creatures, including whales, dolphins and sea turtles, while this can be avoided by using environmentally friendly reusable bags when shopping.

Since the launch of the Abu Dhabi policy for single-use plastics in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the year 2020, the authority has been preparing the infrastructure for its implementation, as procedures are scheduled to be implemented in the current year 2022, including procedures for banning single-use plastic bags, or placing fees on a number of Single-use plastic products and materials, and the launch of a bottle recovery system.

Today, we find Dubai crowning the efforts and initiatives of the UAE’s environmental initiatives, with the recent decision of the Executive Council in the emirate to impose a tariff of 25 fils on single-use plastic goods transport bags as of July 1, 2022 in all the emirate’s stores, with the launch of a comprehensive awareness campaign for members of society and the private sector with the aim of preserving environmental sustainability. , changing the behaviors of excessive use of plastic materials, and everyone’s cooperation is required for the safety of our environment.