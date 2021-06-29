As long as Yon de Luisa and Gerardo Martino are, president of Femexfut and coach of the National Team, respectively, Javier Hernández will not return to the Tricolor. The forward doubled over the weekend with the Los Angeles Galaxy, scoring ten goals for the team in this tournament; However, the statistics pass by side for the manager and the coach of the national team, because for them Chicharito does not deserve to be summoned.

De Luisa supported Martino in his decision not to call the attacker. If there is someone better in the eyes of the Argentine strategist, then that element will wear the national shirt. Gone are the 52 goals of Hernández, those that led him to be the historic scorer of the Tricolor, because before the heavy hand of Yon and Gerardo they remain in history.

Unfortunately, Javier’s good moment coincides with the lack of a goal by the National Team, and then, if Funes Mori does not solve that problem as the coach intends, the reproaches for the absence of Chicharito they will go on and be stronger still.

However, Tata could not betray himself, since his arrival he made it very clear that he did not like indiscipline, that he wanted to form a group that would dedicate himself to work, and whoever did not, would be out. Jesús Manuel Corona committed, at the beginning of the era of this helmsman, an imprudence that cost him not to be called on some occasions, until the issue was clarified and the footballer himself spoke directly about it.

This is how Martino likes to handle himself, and that will not change, regardless of the footballer in front of him. We’ll see if time agrees with the Tata.

Minelli Atayde