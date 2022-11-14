The ISS report: the fourth dose and the continuous vaccination against Covid, even the experts Gismondo, Broccolo and Tarro critical with the repeat inoculations

With so many inoculations of Covid vaccine the immunization of the person decreases. This in a nutshell the paradoxical effect that seems to emerge from the latest data of the report that the National Institute of Public Health on November 11, with reference to the 9 of the same month, entitled “Covid-19: surveillance, impact of infections and efficacy vaccinal “. In essence, it happens that for the over 80, the most exposed population, two doses of the anti Covid vaccine, in the long term, are more effective than the two subsequent boosters.. It emerges from the comparison graph published on page 27 of the report even if the ISS shortly before, on pages 4 and 5, expressed itself with a synthesis more in line with the classical considerations, inserting the non-vaccinated as a comparison body: “L ‘efficacy of the vaccine (percentage reduction of the risk in vaccinated compared to unvaccinated, see Table 7) in the Omicron prevalence period (starting from January 3, 2022) in preventing cases of severe disease is equal to 69% in vaccinated with incomplete or complete cycle or 82% in subjects vaccinated with additional dose / booster. In the 80+ range it is equal to 81% in vaccinated with an incomplete or complete cycle or equal to 88% in subjects vaccinated with additional / booster dose or equal to 92% in subjects vaccinated with 2nd booster dose within 120 days or equal to 83% in subjects vaccinated with the 2nd booster dose for over 120 days “.

What is understood is that after the second dose, the others do not improve the result, except for a limited period of time, 120 days. And the efficacy with the fourth dose of mRna vaccines is very limited.

Increasing the doses does not mean increasing its effectiveness with problems that could arise for the elderly and frail.

To understand more, we called some scholars asking them for an extended comment on what they read.

Clinical microbiologist and virologist Maria Rita Gismondo: “As always, the ISS data are the most real but unfortunately not heard for some time. Since it was said that the polarity of the disease is concentrated in the last age groups, the ultra-elderly and the frail are exposed, that the young are not absolutely, fortunately, touched except in a very very light way, but the problem arises for the frail. So: beware of vaccinations, they are to be done only for the frail for those age groups. Other data from the ISS also told us that in two and a half years only about sixty young people aged 5 to 19 unfortunately had a disastrous outcome, but they were fragile that probably with any other infection would have had the same outcome. In this sense, the data absolutely do not support the usefulness of having to vaccinate children. Thus the latest report tells us that practically the complete vaccination cycle, the three administrations, protects against hospitalization and death but when other administrations are made this vaccine efficiency decays to the point that the curve in the higher age groups, in the hospitalization death curve is unfortunately higher in those who have taken the subsequent booster doses, the famous fourth dose. These data absolutely have the right to be examined because science is not a dogma ”.

The microbiologist and virolo Francecsco Broccoli: “It is useless to comment on this because it collides with the defensive line (of those who support continuous boosters and vaccinations even on children) centered on the paradoxical effect according to which the absolute number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths can be similar, if not greater, among vaccinated than in unvaccinated. The reality is that the new epidemiological picture with Omicron 5 and Bq1 continues to demonstrate low virulence in a population hyperimmunized by vaccinations and previous natural symptomatic and / or asymptomatic infections (therefore not disclosed) no longer justify continuous calls to the whole population “.

Lapidary Professor Giulio Tarro: “The British have already demonstrated, with the publication of their data, that after 2 complete vaccinations Covid-19 to mRNA there is a reduction in immunity towards all infections ”.

