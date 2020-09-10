The orbit of the Worldwide Area Station shall be corrected as soon as once more, reviews TASS, referring to Roscosmos.

The typical altitude of the station’s orbit is anticipated to extend by 800 meters and shall be about 419.6 km above the Earth.

On Thursday, September 10, the ISS orbital altitude shall be modified utilizing the engines of the Progress MS-14 cargo automobile to kind ballistic circumstances earlier than the launch of the Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft.

The engines of Progress MS-14 docked to the ISS shall be turned on at 23:32 Moscow time.

The launch of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft is to happen on October 14 from the Baikonur cosmodrome.

Russian cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, in addition to American astronaut Kathleen Rubins, will go to the Worldwide Area Station.

Earlier, the station’s orbit was elevated by 1.1 km. This occurred on the finish of July this 12 months in preparation for the October launch.