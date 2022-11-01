The International Space Station (ISS) has begun conducting the Dispersion experiment, which in the future will help create materials from lunar soil. This was announced on Tuesday, November 1, by a special correspondent TASSRoskosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin.

The astronauts will use scientific tests to study disperse systems and polymer solutions in microgravity, as well as against the background of temperature changes and under the influence of vibrations, electric and magnetic fields.

The experiment in the future can help to find out what technologies are needed to obtain and form composite dispersed materials based on lunar soil, and to develop these technologies. The test results will be applicable in the case of the implementation of the lunar program and in the construction of bases on the moon.

Cosmonaut Petelin specified that about 20 experimental sessions would be carried out within the framework of the expedition. The director of the experiment was the Moscow Aviation Institute.

Earlier, on October 13, Yury Borisov, Director General of Roscosmos, said that work on the project of the Russian orbital station (OS) was proceeding in an accelerated mode. According to the head of the state corporation, today Russian cosmonauts are regularly working on the ISS. In the near future, the Russian Federation does not plan to leave the project.

In July, in his report to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Borisov said that the state corporation had decided to withdraw from the ISS project after 2024.

According to the head of the organization, by the time Roskosmos withdraws from the project, it will begin to create a state orbital station, its approximate appearance is already known.