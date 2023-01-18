The Supreme Court of Israel has rejected this Wednesday the leader of the ultra-orthodox Shas party, Aryeh Deri, as ‘number two’ of the Government of Benyamin Netanyahu and Minister of the Interior and Health because he was convicted in 2022 for tax fraud. The high judicial body considers that Deri, a key ally of the chief executive as Shas is the second formation with the most seats in the coalition, cannot hold an elected position due to the sentence, which was suspended after an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, according to the newspaper ‘Haaretz’.

Netanyahu’s Likud and Shas agreed to Deri’s appointment as one of the conditions for the prime minister to gain crucial support from this party, including a commitment to amend existing legislation to remove potential impediments. Said amendment, known as the ‘Deri Law’, was approved to correct the Basic Law, which prevented people with suspended sentences from holding ministerial posts.

Subsequently, a complaint was filed in court arguing that Deri cannot hold elected office and protesting against the constitutionality of the amendments to the Basic Law. The Supreme Court has thus opted this Wednesday for the disqualification of the leader of Shas with ten votes in favor and one against.

In fact, Israel’s attorney general, Gali Baharav-Miara, expressed her opposition to Deri’s appointment and has refused to represent the Israeli government in the case, arguing that the sentences against the Shas leader “lead to the indisputable conclusion that that his appointment as minister will seriously damage public confidence in the ethics of elected officials.”

Warnings



For the moment there has been no reaction from the Government of Israel, although hours before the ruling the Minister of Social Affairs, Yaakov Margi -a senior Shas official- had warned that Netanyahu “knows that there will be no government” if Deri is not Minister. Deri himself said on Monday that he will not resign even if the Supreme Court ruled in this regard, as reported by the Israeli television channel Channel 13.

Netanyahu’s Likud-led coalition includes the far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionism, Noam, Shas and United Torah Judaism. In total, these formations control 64 of the 120 seats in the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament.