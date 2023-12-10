Netanyahu interrupted a cabinet meeting for talks with Russian President Putin

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. For this he had to leave the government meeting. The conversation between the two leaders focused on the situation in the Gaza Strip. They also discussed the evacuation of citizens from the Palestinian enclave.

Netanyahu expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's assessment of Israel's actions

Israeli media reported that the conversation between Putin and Netanyahu lasted about 50 minutes: the Israeli Prime Minister returned to the government meeting only at the end.

In addition, it was noted that Netanyahu expressed dissatisfaction to Putin about Moscow’s position regarding Tel Aviv’s actions. We are talking about Russia’s position in the UN and other international platforms. The Israeli Prime Minister also criticized the “dangerous cooperation between Russia and Iran.”

Photo: Ahmed Zakot/Reuters

The reason for Netanyahu's dissatisfaction was probably the statement of the first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky. He announced an increase in the number of Israeli war crimes.

“War crimes are on the rise – in recent days, shocking information has spread about Israeli plans to flood underground structures in the Gaza Strip with sea water. Such a step, if taken, would constitute an obvious war crime,” the diplomat emphasized.

The Kremlin said that the parties discussed the situation in Gaza

The conversation between Putin and Netanyahu focused on the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and, in particular, the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the Kremlin said. It is noted that the Russian leader took a principled position of non-acceptance of terrorism in all its manifestations. The Russian side also expressed its readiness to provide assistance “for the purpose of alleviating the suffering of civilians and de-escalating the conflict.”

Related materials:

“In addition, mutual interest was expressed to continue to interact on the issues of evacuation of Russian citizens and members of their families, as well as the release of Israelis held in Gaza,” the statement said.