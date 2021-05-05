On Tuesday, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin assigned opposition leader Yair Lapid to form a government.

This assignment came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s deadline to form a coalition expired after inconclusive elections last March.

Experts had already expected that the Israeli president would give Yair Lapid, the opposition leader and former TV broadcaster, as his centrist Yesh Atid (There is a Future) party came second with 17 seats.