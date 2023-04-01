Sky News Arabia correspondent said that Israeli policemen shot a Palestinian who tried to push them after they tried to expel a Palestinian girl from Al-Aqsa Mosque and assaulted her, as he was hit by nearly 20 bullets in his body.

The incident took place near Chain Gate, one of the doors leading to the Temple Mount, according to the police.

“The suspect was neutralized at the scene and no one among our forces was injured,” the police said in a brief statement, while passers-by said they heard gunshots.

Just before 1:00 am (22:00 GMT Friday), an AFP photographer saw about 100 Israeli policemen deployed in the alleys of the Old City.

The incident took place after worshipers gathered to perform the noon prayer on the second Friday of the month of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque, amidst Israeli police reinforcements inside and around the city.

The Israeli police said, “More than 100,000 worshipers gathered there, double the number of worshipers on the second Friday of Ramadan last year.”