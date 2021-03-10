It has become a model in the eyes of the media … After the mass vaccination against Covid-19, Israel takes a second step to applause: the adoption of the famous green passport. This sesame is delivered to people vaccinated with two doses and to those who are cured. The country, which has 9.3 million inhabitants, has an abundance of vaccines paid for at a high price and thanks to an agreement to share biomedical data on the effects of vaccination.

About 40% of Israelis received the second dose of the vaccine. The latest measures to ease the restrictions came into effect on Sunday, March 7. But, for this return to an almost normal life, it is now necessary to show white paws. There is no question of settling in a bar or restaurant without your green passport. This, within a limit of 75% of the capacity and without ever exceeding 100 people. Ditto for universities, which open their doors within the limit of 330 students per lecture hall. Beware of establishments that could turn a blind eye, they risk a fine of 5,000 shekels (1,260 euros).

In the West Bank, doses are trickling down

Another public place: the reception rooms. They will be exclusively reserved for pass holders for occupancy rates not exceeding 50% of capacity, with a maximum of 300 participants. Synagogues are not spared. The opening conditional on the green passport will allow them to accommodate up to 50% of the places, or one person for 7 m2. This breathing finally allowed to society rejoices Benyamin Netanyahu. He intends to take advantage of it during the legislative elections of March 23. Suddenly, the Prime Minister plans to make an agreement with France for vaccine passes between the two countries. Especially since it is done with Greece and Cyprus.

“Benjamin Netanyahu’s words are solely his own”, replied the Élysée to BFMTV. “France does not intend, to date, to settle the issue bilaterally. “ If a health passport has to be put in place, it will be decided “At European level, via the mandate given to the Commission European Union “, we specify. The Israeli sesame remains in any case essential to the Palestinians who work there. Israel plans to vaccinate the 100,000 workers who pass through the crossings daily. In the meantime, the number of cases of infections is on the rise in the West Bank, where, due to colonization, doses of vaccine are only arriving in small quantities. But it’s in the other world.