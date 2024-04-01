With 71 votes in favor and ten against, the Israeli Parliament ratified on April 1 a law that allows temporarily prohibiting the retransmission in Israel of any foreign media that “harms the security of the State.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published in X that he intends to “act immediately” to close the Qatari channel Al Jazeera, which maintains 24-hour coverage of Israel's war in Gaza, with journalists present in the Strip.

Hours after Netanyahu reiterated his desire to move forward with the process of banning Al Jazeera from broadcasting in Israel, the Israeli Parliament ratified the law that allows the closure of foreign media outlets that “harm state security,” at the discretion of the Executive.

The entry into force from April 1 of this law implies a limitation on access to information about the war in Gaza for the inhabitants of Israel. Al Jazeera is one of the only international media with journalists present inside the Gaza Strip, since since the beginning of the war Israel has prevented the entry of the international press into the enclave.

From now on, the Israeli Minister of Communications will have the power to order the closure of the foreign channel, for a renewable period of 45 days. The law could remain in force until July or until the war in Gaza ends and provides for the Communications Minister's order to be reviewed by a district court, which would then have three days to modify the period for which the closure would be in effect.

In addition to the end of their broadcasts in the country, the media will also be affected by the closure of their offices, the blocking of their website server and the confiscation of their equipment.





36:28 Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian journalist Mohammed Abu Hattab, November 3, 2023. © Mohammed Salem – Reuters

“The terrorist channel Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel. I intend to immediately act in accordance with the new law to stop the channel's activity,” Netanyahu posted on his X account.

Israel accuses the channel of fueling hostility among Arab audiences. “It is impossible to tolerate a media outlet, with press credentials from the Government press office and with offices in Israel, that acts from within against us, especially in time of war,” declared Shlomo Karai, Israeli Minister of Communications. He further assured that “Al Jazeera will close in the coming days.”

A “worrying” law for the United States

Neither Al Jazeera headquarters nor the Government of Qatar have yet made any statements on the matter. Al Jazeera has previously accused Israel of systematically attacking its offices and staff.

For her part, White House spokeswoman in Washington, Karine Jean-Pierre, said in a press conference that an action by Israel to close Al Jazeera would be “concerning.”

“We believe in freedom of the press. It's critical. “It is vitally important, and the United States supports the vitally important work of journalists around the world, and that includes those reporting on the conflict in Gaza,” Jean-Pierre stated.







01:48

Since Israel declared war, Qatar has been one of the main mediators in the ceasefire negotiations, through which Israel obtained the release of some of the hostages. In January, Netanyahu publicly called for more pressure on Qatar, which hosts Hamas's political office.

Avi Hyman, a spokesman for the Israeli government, did not respond in a press conference to whether the threats to Al Jazeera were part of that “pressure,” but he did state that the channel had “spewed propaganda for many many years.”

Could Al Jazeera take legal action? Hyman responded at the press conference that the law follows “due process, so we're not at that point yet.”

In November, Israel had indicated that it would refrain from closing Al Jazeera's local offices, but approved banning the retransmission of the pro-Iranian Lebanese channel Al Mayadeen.







01:25

The war in Gaza is the deadliest for journalists in decades

The Committee to Protect Journalists published the results of his preliminary investigation about the deaths and attacks on journalists in Gaza. From October 7, 2023 to March 31, 2024, the Committee has been able to verify that at least 95 journalists and other media workers are among the more than 33,000 fatalities of the conflict (32,845 in Gaza – reported by the Ministry of Health Gaza, controlled by Hamas – and 1,140 in Israel, reported by the State).

To the 95 deaths (90 Palestinian journalists, two Israelis and three Lebanese), there are 16 injured journalists, 4 missing and 25 detained, in addition to multiple attacks, threats, cyber attacks, censorship and murders of members of their families.

The Committee insisted that it is still investigating multiple other reports of journalists killed, missing, injured or threatened. Thus, the war in Gaza becomes the deadliest for journalists since the Committee to Protect Journalists created its database in 1992.

Of the 99 journalists murdered in the world in 2023, 72 were Palestinians, almost three quarters, according to the Committee.



Al Jazeera Gaza bureau chief Wael Al Dahdouh hugs his daughter during the funeral of his son Hamza Wael Dahdouh, a journalist for the Al Jazeera television network, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, in the Strip from Gaza, on January 7, 2024. Dahdouh, who was wounded in the arm, lost his wife and two other children in Israeli bombing in the first weeks of the war. © AFP – Mohammed Abed

In October 2023, when press agencies Reuters and AFP sought assurances that their journalists would not be targeted by Israeli bombing, the Israel Defense Forces responded that they “could not guarantee the safety of their journalists operating in the Gaza Strip.” , Reuters reported.

Since the beginning of the war, Al Jazeera has maintained constant coverage of the Israeli bombings on hospital areas, residential buildings, of the killings of unarmed Palestinian civilians, including children and adolescents in Gaza and the West Bank.

One of the most emblematic cases was the death of the journalist and camera operator for Al Jazeera, Hamza Al Dahdouh, son of the head of Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau, Wael Al Dahdouh. Also the death of Mustafa Thuria, a freelance videographer working for AFP, when his vehicle was bombed while he was working.

“Hamza wasn't just part of me. It was my everything. She was the soul of my soul. These are tears of sadness, of loss. These are tears of humanity,” said Wael Al Dahdouh at the funeral of his son, as reported by the BBC.

In October, the head of the headquarters lost his wife, his grandson, and two of his young children in another Israeli attack.

“I call on the world to look closely at what is happening in Gaza,” the journalist said.

Now, for the citizens of Israel, the only ones who can directly demand that their Government stop the war or make an agreement with Hamas, it will be more difficult to know what is happening inside the Strip, after the closure of the international channel that has reported the most. what happens between its guarded borders.

With EFE, Reuters and local media