On Monday, the Knesset, the seat of Israel’s Parliament, resumed consideration of the judicial reform proposed by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. This is a plan that some citizens do not like, who have staged a series of demonstrations against it in recent months.

On the night of Monday, January 10, to Tuesday, January 11, the Israeli Parliament approved a key measure in the government’s controversial judicial reform program in first reading, following a halt in the legislation under pressure from one of Israel’s largest protest movements. the history of Israel.

The measure seeks to annul the possibility for the Judiciary to rule on the “reasonableness” of government decisions. According to the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the goal is to ensure a better balance of power. Its detractors, on the other hand, consider it a threat to Israeli democracy and its institutional guarantees.

In any case, it was approved by 64 votes in favour, corresponding to the members of the government coalition, during a turbulent session on Monday night. The 56 opposition deputies all voted against.

During the debates, court clerks were forced to drag protesters out of the chamber who broke into the Knesset building, the Parliament, and managed to get close to the debate room, while several hundred opponents of the reform demonstrated. outside the building.

In a video posted on Facebook, Netanyahu tried to reassure his audience, stating that the bill “is not the end of democracy, but will strengthen it.” “The rights of the courts and of the Israeli citizens will not be infringed in any way (…) The Court will continue to control the legality of the decisions and appointments of the Government”, he affirmed.

National day of action scheduled for Tuesday

The bill will undergo a second and third reading. In response to its approval at first reading, the opposition has already promised a day of national mobilization on Tuesday.

Announced shortly after the right-wing government formed by Netanyahu took office at the beginning of the year, the judicial reform was greeted with demonstrations that mobilized tens of thousands of Israelis each week and numerous international critics.

At the end of March, Netanyahu declared a pause in the legislative process to allow debate with the opposition parties. But at the end of June, the two main opposition leaders, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, called off their participation in the talks.

According to a poll published on Sunday by the public channel Khan 11, 31% of Israelis are in favor of adopting this measure, compared to 43% who are opposed. On Saturday night, tens of thousands of Israelis gathered to protest the bill in downtown Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities for the 27th week in a row.

Reviews abroad

In January, Netanyahu was forced to remove the number two in the government, Arie Dery, convicted of tax fraud, after the Supreme Court ruled that it was “unreasonable” for Dery to be part of the government. For Netanyahu, the judges then disregarded “the will of the people.”

Other measures of this reform are in the crosshairs of the opposition, such as the so-called “annulment”, which seeks to allow Parliament to annul a decision of the Supreme Court by simple majority. It has been “abandoned”, as Netanyahu, whose government was formed at the end of December with the support of far-right parties and ultra-Orthodox Jewish formations, assured at the end of June.

On the other hand, another highly contested provision of the reform, which modifies the process for appointing judges, has already been approved by the deputies in first reading. The reform project also arouses criticism abroad. In late March, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, asked the Israeli Prime Minister to reach a compromise.

*With AFP; adapted from its original in French