In dialogue with EL TIEMPO, the ambassador of the Palestinian Authority in Colombia, Raouf Almalkispoke about his recent approaches with the President’s Government Gustavo Petro and the announcement that Colombia will open an embassy in Ramallah.

In addition, he gave details of the meeting he held with the Colombian president at the Nariño Palace. “A Colombian embassy in Palestine is to put Colombian diplomacy at the center of geopolitics and international relations in the world”Almalki said.

The diplomatic official also referred to the recent operations carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip and whether they condemn Hamas’ attacks against the Israeli population.

“The Palestinian National Authority condemns the killing of any civilian, regardless of their nationality,” he said.

How are relations between Palestine and Colombia today?

Relations between Palestine and Colombia are very good. After 12 years – and especially the last administration – that were very inclined in favor of Israel, Colombia returned to the path of its diplomatic tradition related to Israel and Palestine, known as the López Doctrine. There is an erroneous belief that the Colombian diplomatic tradition is to be absolutely on the Israeli side when the true tradition is that of balance. This has been going on since 1948 and only the two most recent administrations, especially with the disastrous sectarianism of Iván Duque, changed this diplomatic direction. Thus, the approach of the current government is consistent with the Colombian diplomatic tradition, it is also aligned with international law that denounces the war crimes that Israel commits in Palestine – and which has earned it the ICC currently investigating it. Therefore, we thank President Petro for this brave and determined position, which does not give in to Zionist blackmail.

We learned that you met with Gustavo Petro at the Palacio de Nariño last week, tell us what you talked about.



Of the active role that the international community must play to prevent this and other tragedies that occur in the world from stopping. People’s lives must come before any political interest or opportunistic blackmail. Measures must be taken in this regard, to protect lives, wherever they come from. For the Palestinian case specifically, there was talk of the need to establish a peace conference to unblock years of blockade on negotiations. There was also talk of the urgent need to open an Embassy in Palestine, based on the diplomatic balance with Israel and to be able to have a space to care for the hundreds of Palestinian Colombos who reside there.

How do you receive the news that Colombia wants to open an embassy in Ramallah?

It’s great news. In addition to what I already mentioned, a Colombian embassy in Palestine means putting Colombian diplomacy at the center of geopolitics and international relations in the world. It will be an embassy that will allow the country to learn many things about a region and a culture that has helped build Colombia for more than 150 years.

What are the main areas of cooperation between both countries?

There are many challenges. Obviously the Israeli occupation suffocates Palestine in every sense. However, Palestinian universities are ranked among the best in the Middle East. There there can be exchanges of knowledge and experiences on topics of engineering, humanities, medicine and natural sciences.

Likewise, medical cooperation is very important. Derived from the Israeli aggressions against the Palestinian civilian population, our doctors have very relevant experience in emergencies, intensive care, traumatology, orthopedics, among other specialties. There is also experience in water resources management and agronomy, given the characteristics of the terrain in Palestine, such as the Jordan Valley. This knowledge can greatly help Colombian agriculture. Likewise, we can learn a lot from the Colombian experience in innovation, agricultural issues, medicine, but above all, we can learn from forgiveness and overcoming pain. In this both peoples can and must support each other.

The Ambassador of Palestine in Colombia, Raouf Almalki. Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / El Tiempo

Many Western countries consider Hamas a terrorist group. What position does the Palestinian Authority have on this movement?

We have been emphatic throughout history and throughout this crisis in affirming that Hamas does not represent Palestine and is not part of the Palestinian National Authority. However, it seems that there is an unhealthy obsession in wanting to relate the Palestinian cause, which enjoys all the legitimacy of the case for being a people that has been invaded by an external agent – in this case Israel – with terrorism.

In this obsession, irresponsible and harmful generalizations are made, as well as inventions and reductions that favor Israel. Generalizations such as that all Palestinians are Muslims or that they are all Hamas militants. Inventions such as that the goal of the Palestinians is to “destroy Israel on a whim” or that “Israel only defends itself.” Finally reductions such as that everything comes down to Gaza or the Hamas action of October 7, without talking about anything that Israel does against the Palestinians of the West Bank, East Jerusalem – mostly Christians -, the Palestinians of Israel or those of the diaspora. All of these generalizations, inventions or reductions have the same goal, to justify Israeli carnage and war crimes against the Palestinian people. On the contrary, the question should be whether a State like Israel, which has signed the United Nations Charter and yet, throughout 75 years of existence has committed war crimes, ethnic cleansing, has not complied with any of the United Nations resolutions and who international organizations and Human Rights NGOs have described as an Apartheid State – a crime against humanity – is it a terrorist State or not?

Dozens of buildings have been destroyed since the bombings began in the Gaza Strip.

Does the Palestinian Authority condemn the murders committed by Hamas on October 7 in Israel?

The Palestinian National Authority condemns the murder of any civilian, regardless of their nationality.

What is your assessment after several weeks of intense bombing of the Gaza Strip?

That what is called the international community does not exist. That international community was based on principles of humanity that seem to apply to some and not to others. It seems that Palestinians have no right to humanity. Also that international law does not exist. Many countries that call themselves civilized are the first to celebrate the war crimes committed by Israel. Thirdly, there is an absolute double standard in that Western world. While Europe and the United States criticize Russia for invading Ukraine, Israel is celebrated for its invasion and its atrocities. Finally, some Western leaders accuse the Palestinians of being “radical and fundamentalists” but those same leaders applaud the murder of Palestinians by tens of thousands, including children, use religious arguments to applaud the massacre that Israel has been carrying out for 75 years, or want simply that the Palestinians cease to exist. These leaders are the expression of radicalism and fundamentalism, not the Palestinians.

What is going to happen to the two-state solution that the international community has tried to promote in recent years?



Today Israel has murdered the two-state option and it is the international community itself that bears much of the blame. While Israel filled Palestine with colonies, the international community looked the other way. Today, when the territorial continuity of Palestine is compromised, the international community remembers its “commitment” to the two States. What commitment? There can be no compromise when the international community unrestrictedly applauds Israel and promotes the colonial and racist objective of Zionism. Where is the American commitment? The one who is willing to mobilize aircraft carriers just out of suspicion that someone criticizes Israel? Therefore, this “commitment” thing is bullshit. None of the Western powers has the slightest intention of supporting a just and legal solution to the Palestinian cause. Faced with this complicity, Israel has taken it upon itself to colonize more and more until making the two States unviable.

Sympathizers and the Palestinian community held a peaceful demonstration from the Palestinian embassy to the Plaza de Bolívar to call for an end to the war. Photo: Sergio Acero. Time

Israel says that the worst enemy of the Palestinian people is Hamas and that the presence of this group in Gaza has not allowed progress in dialogues that would bring lasting peace. What do you think about that?

Israel has undertaken five military operations against Gaza from 2008 to today and in all of them the “objective” was to destroy Hamas. The result is that Hamas remains intact and on the contrary has strengthened militarily, despite living in an enclave that Israel itself controls inch by inch. On the other hand, the Palestinian government is the only representative of the people, and even, since 2012, Hamas itself had accepted that the government was the only representative in the negotiations to seek a just, legal and dignified solution. This is important, as it is clear that Hamas does not have a presence in the West Bank or East Jerusalem and despite this, Israel continues its policy of harassment of the Palestinian civilian population, as well as the annexation of territories. Therefore, Hamas is an Israeli excuse. Finally, Israel’s objective is to weaken the Palestinian National Authority, to claim that it has no partner with which to negotiate and thus continue its colonization.

Some European countries and other members of the international community have called for a truce. Do you see this possible?

Obviously a ceasefire is needed because the civilian population of Gaza, who physically has nowhere to take refuge, has absolutely nothing in the way of food, medicine or basic materials. Unfortunately, this ceasefire appears unlikely given that the United States has so far not joined the voices calling for it. Thus, Israel feels fully supported by the United States to continue with the genocide. However, what is really needed is for Israel to stop spraying Gaza whenever it feels like it. That it ends its occupation and colonization of the West Bank and East Jerusalem and that it allows the return of the Palestinians it expelled since 1948. The day that Israel accepts at least half of the crimes it has committed in Palestine and that the international community pressures it to Comply with international law, that day there will finally be peace. The problem is that both of these conditions are utopian.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME