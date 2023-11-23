Israeli Defense Minister Galant: the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will be short

The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, stipulated in the agreement for the release of hostages held by Hamas, will be short, this is the assessment given by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, his words leads Ynet portal.

During a meeting with military personnel of the special forces of the Navy, the head of the department said that the military operation on the territory of the enclave would last at least another two months.

“This will be a short pause, after which intense fighting will continue, pressure will be created to return more abductees,” Galant said.

Earlier, the representative of the armed wing of the Hamas movement, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Ubaydah called for an escalation of confrontation with Israel throughout the West Bank and on “all fronts of resistance” with the Jewish state.

His address came on the eve of the announced humanitarian truce between Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces, which is due to begin on the morning of November 24. The fire in the Gaza Strip must cease for four days.