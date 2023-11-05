Eliyahu explained the statement about dropping an atomic bomb on Gaza as a metaphor

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, who previously said a nuclear attack on Gaza was a possibility, explained his statement after criticism from Israeli authorities. This is what he’s talking about wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

“All sensible people understand that the statement about a nuclear bomb is metaphorical. However, a strong response to terrorist acts is definitely required,” Eliyahu wrote. The minister noted that Israel is doing everything possible to return the hostages from captivity.

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on Eliyahu’s statement. According to him, Israel and the IDF act in accordance with the highest standards of international law and the country does not intend to use nuclear weapons.