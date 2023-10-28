The Israeli military entered the northern Gaza Strip on the evening of October 27, expanding the area of ​​ground operations. This was announced by the representative of the Israeli army (IDF) Daniel Hagari at a briefing on Saturday, October 28, writes The Times of Israel.

“This activity involves infantry, armored, engineer and artillery units combined with intense fire,” he said, adding that there were no casualties among Israeli troops.

Hagari also reported that Israeli fighters struck the commander of the Hamas naval forces in Gaza City.

“As a result of joint intelligence work between the Navy, the Air Force, Amman and the Shin Bet, the IDF, with the help of fighter jets, eliminated Ratab Abu Tsayban, commander of the Gaza naval brigade,” an Israeli army spokesman said.

Hagari added that the IDF continues to carry out very large-scale massive attacks, adding “Gazeta.Ru“

“The troops are still in the field and continuing the war. Removing the commanders will make it possible to fight the weakened Hamas movement,” he said.

At the same time, Al Mayadeen TV channel, citing a Hamas statement, reports that Israel’s ground offensive into the Gaza Strip from three directions has failed.

On the night of October 28, the Gaza Strip was subjected to the most massive Israeli bombing of the entire conflict, and tanks of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) entered the north of the region. Later that day, the IDF press service reported that Israel Defense Forces fighters had overnight struck 150 underground Hamas militant sites in the northern Gaza Strip.

IDF fighters also struck at night the head of the Hamas air force, Asem Abu Raqabe, who was responsible for drone attacks and air defenses.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, 5.4 thousand people were injured by Israel, more than 1.4 thousand were killed. Among Palestinians, the number of victims increased to 7.3 thousand, and over 18.9 thousand were injured.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.