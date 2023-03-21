Observers say that the abolition of the disengagement law “does not mean a return to the Gaza Strip, but it opens the way for the return of settlers to build settlements in the northern West Bank.”

Since last February, the events between Israel and the Gaza Strip have escalated, as Israel launched air raids on the Strip, while rockets were launched from Gaza towards Israel, the last of which was on Saturday, without causing any casualties.

This comes at a time when Israel is facing one of its biggest internal crises, as demonstrations broke out to protest the judicial reforms sought by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, composed of religious and national parties.

The package of judicial reforms has sparked unprecedented street demonstrations for weeks and raised fears among Western allies, who see it as a threat to the independence of Israel’s judicial system..

For this reason, Netanyahu announced, on Monday, a softening of his plan, but the opposition said that it “still represents a challenge to key legislation in the Supreme Court, paving the way for a constitutional confrontation.”