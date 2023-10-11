There are iconic images that convey the horror of wars. One of them was that of the young American who during a protest against the Vietnam War at the Pentagon stood before the military with just a flower in her hand. The photo, taken by French photographer Marc Riboud on October 21, 1967, has gone down in history.

That of the Israeli retiree Rachel Edry treating the Hamas terrorists with candy during the invasion of her home will be another. This woman, who was born 60 years ago in what is now Iran, spent 15 hours pampering her captors in her home, located in Ofakim, a largely religious city near the border with Gaza that has 29,000 inhabitants.

It all happened in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday, when several armed men who identified themselves as members of the Palestinian organization stood at his door. They entered the duplex without asking, displaying their AK-47s, and the retiree decided that instead of resisting and yelling at them, the best thing was to serve them as if they were guests, according to the local press.

Together with her husband, David, they were offered food and drink because “a hungry man is more dangerous than a recently fed one.” They also talked to them in their rudimentary Arabic, told jokes and even sang with them a song in Hebrew by the popular Israeli singer Lior Nakis, who went to Eurovision for his country in 2003. Thus no less than 15 hours passed, in which that the woman asked on several occasions to go to the bathroom from where she made signs outside so that they could see that they were still alive.

Location on the map of the city of Ofakim.



Google Maps







The Edrys also handled the visitors’ questions with ease. Even those that referred to their children. The captors found evidence that they were police officers, but the couple told them that they had emigrated to the United States, a lie. They held on like this until the police forces showed up at the house by force. The group of agents also had among its members the two Edry offspring.

They threw a grenade and then there was a shootout. David threw himself on top of her wife to protect her and grabbed her hand: if they died, they wanted to be found like this. Despite the violence, the couple emerged unharmed and happy. “I can’t believe she’s alive,” she told the Walla news agency.

“A miracle”



The rest of the neighbors didn’t believe it either, it had been almost a divine miracle. “It is encouraging because it shows that God is taking care of us and that with his help we have the ingenuity and humanity to overcome the bestial brutality of our enemies even when we are against the wall,” declared Daniel Mualem, 33 years old and a neighbor of the Edrys. to the local newspaper ‘The Times of Israel’.

The house, however, was riddled with bullets and with traces of blood that hours later the couple tried to clean. Not alone, along with them, several residents were there to leave the place as good as possible. The retirees have not returned home, but many residents are leaving gifts at the door in what has already become a place of pilgrimage.