01/16/2025



Updated at 9:01 p.m.





The Israeli Governing Council will meet this Friday to vote on the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which will allow the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, a senior Israeli official told AFP this Thursday.

When asked if the meeting would take place on Friday, he responded yes, but did not specify the time. Before that announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet criticized Hamas for having “breached parts of the agreement reached with mediators and Israel in an attempt to obtain last-minute concessions.”

These accusations have been rejected by a senior Hamas leader, Sami Abu Zuhri, who has assured that they have “no basis.” The armed wing of the Islamist movement has also warned that “any Israeli aggression and bombing” in Gaza could put hostages in danger.

In Gaza, Israel has bombed several areas of the Palestinian territory since the announcement of the agreement, where They have killed at least 81 people and have injured hundreds, according to the Civil Defense. According to the Israeli Army, in the last 24 hours “around 50 terrorist targets throughout” the Strip were attacked.









After more than a year in stalemate, indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas accelerated in recent days before US President Joe Biden leaves the White House to be replaced on Monday by Republican Donald Trump. However, the “final details” of the deal are still being finalized, Netanyahu’s cabinet has stated.

The truce, announced by mediators Qatar and the United States on Wednesday, would come into effect on Sunday and would involve the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, which once completed would end the more than 15-month war that has left tens of thousands dead in Gaza.