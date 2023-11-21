The Israeli government approves a hostage deal with Hamas

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that “50 women and children will be released within four days, during which the fighting will stop,” according to Reuters.

Israel pledged to “continue its war” against Hamas after the end of the truce, according to what Agence France-Presse quoted the Israeli government as saying.

Haaretz newspaper had previously quoted an Israeli and American official as saying that under the deal, 30 children, eight mothers and 12 other women would be released during a four-day ceasefire, in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.

Late Tuesday evening, Netanyahu said that the hostages would be released in stages, noting that US President Joe Biden helped improve the agreement to include more hostages held by Hamas.

Netanyahu added during the government meeting to vote on the hostage agreement, “The security leaders fully support the decision, and say that the agreement will allow the army to prepare to continue fighting.”