He added in an interview with the American newspaper “The Wall Street Journal” that, “Once Hamas is overthrown, Israel is looking to hand over responsibility for governing the region to an international coalition, including the United States, the European Union, and Muslim-majority countries, or to local political leaders in Gaza.”

He continued: “We do not want to rule Gaza, nor do we want to manage their lives. We only want to protect our people.”

Cohen said that Israel will reject any cessation of fighting until Hamas releases about 240 hostages that it and other activists held on October 7.

He added: “For us, there is only one way to agree to a humanitarian truce, which is to release the hostages.”

He continued: “Gazans who leave the Strip or those who were internally displaced during the war will be allowed to return as soon as the fighting ends.”