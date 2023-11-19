The Israeli economy, affected by the conflict with Hamas

Ashkelon (Israel) (AFP) – In a factory in southern Israel, the air raid siren warns workers that they have just a few seconds to run to shelter and be safe from Palestinian rockets. A situation not only harms production but is common in this plant, where security doors are manufactured. It is not the only sector affected, the hospitality industry too. On the other hand, the lack of Palestinian labor and Israeli workers recruited by the army have an impact on the economy, which is why study centers have predicted a reduction in its growth, despite the government’s positive predictions. This is the situation.

When the alert is lifted, the workers of this company of the Rav-Bariach group, which is the largest manufacturer of security doors in Israel, return to the production lines.

The situation of this plant, located in Ashkelon, less than 10 km from the border with the Gaza Strip, is a good example of the current situation of the Israeli economy, which since the outbreak of the war with the Islamist group Hamas, on October 7, it operates subject to the conflict.

“This is part of our reality,” says Idan Zu-Aretz, CEO of the company.

“We are short of hands. Some employees were recruited by the army, others were transferred to other regions for security reasons,” explains the manager, who estimates that the company operates with between 60% and 65% of its usual workforce in this factory. , which had 600 employees.

Ravid Brosh, head of international development for the group, said that at the beginning of the war the warning sirens were more frequent.

Mobilized and displaced

Despite the Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile system, on October 10 a rocket pierced the roof and fell on the walkway leading to the production workshops.

After the initial shock following the attack launched by Hamas in Israel, which left 1,200 dead, according to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country began to foresee new problems emerging from the conflict.

The government mobilized about 360,000 reservists to fight the offensive in the Gaza Strip, where the Hamas-controlled health ministry says 12,300 people have been killed in Israeli strikes.

In addition, at least 125,000 people had to leave their homes in the south of Israel or in the north, near the border with Lebanon due to exchanges of fire between the army and fighters from the pro-Iran group Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas.

Israel is used to crises, but Benjamin Bental of the Taub Center think tank said the conflicts of recent years are “relatively minor compared to the current one.”

Some sectors were hurt more than others.

Construction is paralyzed, said Bental, who explained that this activity depends on Palestinian workers, whose permits to work were annulled by the conflict.

The hospitality and restaurant sector was weighed down by low consumer morale and an indication of the prevailing anxiety is that the volume of credit card transactions in Israel fell 10% and registered a 20% collapse, just after of the start of the ground offensive in Gaza on October 27.

Several