The minister also declared a state of emergency within 80 kilometers of the Gaza Strip, allowing the Home Front Command to restrict gatherings.

These measures come in the wake of the Israeli army declaring a state of war alert, against the backdrop of a “joint operation” carried out by the Hamas movement, which included the launching of rockets and the infiltration of militants from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

The army indicated that it was “attacking targets belonging to Hamas in the Gaza Strip.”

He added: “The Israeli army will protect the residents of Israel, and the terrorist organization Hamas will pay a heavy price.”

The Israeli army spokesman considered that “Hamas is the sovereign entity in the Gaza Strip, and it is the one behind this attack, and it will bear its consequences and responsibility for what happened.”

For its part, the armed wing of Hamas announced the launch of more than 5,000 rockets with the start of “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.”