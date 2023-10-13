Friday, October 13, 2023, 16:59



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus, international spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces, has warned the international community that “the scenes, outside of Gaza, will be difficult to digest.” In this way, the high command has called on the governments and organizations that support their country to remain by their side when “things get ugly.” “Then we will need the support of anyone who loves freedom if he wants to stand up for what is right,” he concluded.

His statements, made during a virtual conference with the American-Israeli Public Affairs Committee, reveal the possible scope of the ground offensive that the army plans to carry out imminently in Gaza territory, in search of Hamas safe havens.

Conricus has guaranteed, in this sense, the determination of the troops to completely “eliminate” the militia that entered Israel last Saturday, unleashing a massacre. The spokesman recalled these attacks and specified that the “difficult to digest” scenes in Gaza will not be “as much as the things that emerged from Kibbutz Be’eri and Kfar Aza”, the two border villages where Hamas took numerous lives, including those of children and women, with extreme brutality.

The lieutenant colonel’s warning took place before the Defense Forces warned the Palestinian population to leave Gaza within twenty-four hours. It is also interpreted as a sign of the fear that Tel Aviv feels towards a loss of international support once its great land invasion begins. The United States, the EU and the UN, to name a few examples, have condemned the Hamas attacks, but they have also urged Israel not to use them to attack Gaza, unleashing a huge humanitarian crisis.