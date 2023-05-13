Halevy’s remarks came after a meeting to assess the situation and approve future offensive plans.

Halevi did not clarify what the major achievements or future plans were regarding the operation, which has been going on for 5 days.

Halevy stated that the Jihad movement’s continued firing of rockets “allows us to continue operations targeting leaders and raids in an accurate and escalating manner, as we have carried out in recent days.”

“We are ready to continue countermeasures and precisely targeted attacks,” he added.

The Israeli army launched a military operation against the Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza, dubbed “The Defensive Arrow”, since dawn last Tuesday.

The operation led to the assassination of 6 leaders of the “Quds Brigades”, the military wing of the Jihad movement, and the Israeli army stated that it had attacked more than 300 targets of the movement.

However, the Israeli bombing claimed the lives of many civilians, including 3 women and 6 children.

Tel Aviv says that the Islamic Jihad movement has fired more than 1,234 rockets at Israel since the outbreak of the operation.

The truce faded

And Israel and the Islamic Jihad movement issued statements and declarations, from which it seemed that the armistice that had been reported about in the past few days had become excluded.

“We are not in talks for a ceasefire,” Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said, adding that Israel now gives the highest priority to shooting at militants.

For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades announced that it would continue firing rockets, as the confrontation entered its fifth day.

She said, “The resistance has prepared itself for months of confrontation, and we have a long spirit and a great loyal popular support.”