The Israeli army announced on Thursday that Hamas gunmen opened fire on army soldiers from inside the “emergency unit” in the Shifa complex.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israeli forces killed more than 200 militants at the medical complex.

On the eighteenth of last March, the Israeli army announced that it had carried out a military operation in the Shifa complex.

At the time, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said that a “delicate operation” was being carried out at the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza based on intelligence information.

Hagari explained that the operation was being carried out based on intelligence information received by the army about the presence of senior Hamas officials on the territory of the medical complex.

He added: “We know that senior Hamas terrorists have regrouped inside Al-Shifa Hospital and are using it to launch attacks against Israel.”