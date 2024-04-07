The Israeli Army withdrew all its ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip last night, and There is only one brigade left in the enclave, a military source confirmed this Sunday to EFE.

The withdrawal occurs after four months of fighting in the Khan Younis area and six months after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, where 33,175 people have already died, most of them women and children.

Currently, there is only one Israeli brigade left in the Palestinian enclave that is responsible for securing a corridor between southern Israel and the Gaza coast, blocking the passage to the north of the Strip and facilitating operations in the center and north of the territory.

The news comes after This Saturday the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recovered the lifeless body of Israeli hostage Elad Katzir in Khan Yunis, who had been in the hands of the Islamic Jihad.

Doctors from the Institute of Forensic Medicine identified the body overnight and authorities informed the family of Katzir, who was kidnapped during the October 7 attacks on Kibbutz Nir Oz along with his mother, released during the seven-day truce. between Israel and Hamas, in November.

The two main hospitals of this southern city, Al Amal and Naser, have been devastated and inoperative after the siege by Jewish troops during these months under the thesis that there was the presence of alleged combatants in these complexes.

“Dozens of suspects have been handed over to the Shin Bet and Unit 504 of the Directorate of Military Intelligence for further interrogation,” the Army detailed in a statement on April 2.

Likewise, the Israeli Army reported this Sunday that, before its withdrawal, Its combat units have carried out the latest operations in the Al Amal neighborhood to finish “dismantling the terrorist infrastructure.”

Israel's next objective in Gaza appears to be the already announced military incursion into Rafah, in the south of the enclave, where 1.4 million displaced people live and, according to the Army, four Hamas battalions still remain; an incursion opposed by the United States, Israel's main military ally.

'There will be no ceasefire without the return of hostages': Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated this Sunday, six months into the war in the Gaza Strip, that There will be no truce agreement if the 133 hostages still held by Hamas do not return home, adding that Israel will not give in to the “extreme demands” of the Islamists.

“I made (something) clear to the international community: there will be no ceasefire without the return of the kidnapped people. It simply will not happen,” Netanyahu said today in a speech before meeting with his cabinet, and recalled that the Administration of the American president, Joe Biden shares your same opinion.

He added that Israel is not opposed to a truce agreement and blamed Hamas for “extreme demands” aimed at ending the war “to ensure its survival, its rehabilitation, (and) its ability to endanger” citizens. and Israeli soldiers again.

“Giving in to Hamas's demands will allow it to try to repeat the crimes of October 7 over and over again, as it promised to do,” he said, calling for international pressure against Hamas and not against Israel.

A massive anti-government demonstration is scheduled for this very night in Jerusalem.in which not only activists will participate but also some of the captives' relatives, who blame Netanyahu for being more concerned about their political survival than about returning his family home.

“Citizens of Israel, there is no more just war than this and we are determined to end it with a total victory,” said Netanyahu, in addition to listing the three objectives that he has repeated since October: return the kidnapped, eliminate Hamas throughout the Strip Gaza, “including Rafah,” and ensuring that Gaza “no longer poses a threat.”

According to Netanyahu, Israeli troops have eliminated “19 of the 24 Hamas battalions, including senior commanders,” in addition to having captured militants and “purged” Al Shifa Hospital, the most important in the Gaza Strip and now totally inoperative. after two weeks of Israeli siege and destruction.

“We destroy rocket factories, weapons, ammunition and we continue systematically destroying the subsoil (in reference to the Hamas tunnels). We are one step away from victory. But the price that is exacted from us is painful and heartbreaking,” he said as a summary of these six months.