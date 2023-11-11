Reuters quoted Hagari as saying in a press conference, “The workers at Al-Shifa Hospital requested that we help the infants in the children’s department reach a safer hospital tomorrow (Sunday). We will provide the necessary assistance.”

Earlier, the Israeli non-governmental Association of Physicians for Human Rights announced on Friday the death of two premature infants in Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip, on the thirty-sixth day of the war on Gaza.

The association said in a statement, “During the past few hours, we have received horrific reports from Al-Shifa Hospital: there is no electricity, no water, and no oxygen. The military bombing has caused damage to the intensive care unit, as well as to the only generator that has been working until now. As a result of the lack of electricity, the unit has stopped working.” The neonatal intensive care unit stopped working and this led to the death of two infants,” warning of “a real danger to the lives of 37 other premature infants.”

The organization called on “all people of conscience around the world and the international and medical community (…) and urgently, to raise your voice now to protect all civilians at risk. It will be too late to do so tomorrow.”

The association urged pressure “for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all those kidnapped.”

Dr. Marwan Abu Saada, director of the surgery department at Al-Shifa Hospital, said, “Today they bombed the intensive care room. They are shooting and bombing everywhere around the hospital. You cannot enter or leave the hospital. The situation in the hospital is very, very dangerous.”

Agence France-Presse quoted Abu Saada as saying, “People who tried to leave the hospital were shot in the street. Some of them were killed, some of them were wounded. No one can enter the hospital, and we cannot leave it… there is gunfire everywhere.”

For its part, the Palestinian Red Crescent said, “The Israeli tanks are 20 meters from Al-Quds Hospital and they are shooting directly at the hospital. There is a state of panic and extreme fear among the displaced,” and added the hashtag “#Save_Al-Quds_Hospital.”