Israeli army spokesman Avichai Adraee said on Saturday: “We appeal to the residents of the northern Gaza Strip to go south. Humanitarian aid will enter there and we will continue to intensify strikes in the northern Gaza Strip area.”

He continued his words on the “X” platform, “Twitter” previously: “Under directives from the political level, food, medicine and water were transported through the Rafah crossing,” noting that fuel was prevented from entering the Gaza Strip.

Adraee added: “We continue to strike Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, and we will continue to target every target that poses a threat.”

The Israeli army spokesman also said: “During the hours last night (Friday night), we launched a series of raids on Hezbollah military compounds.”

He continued: “Our message is clear: whoever tries to infiltrate our lands will be killed, and whoever shoots at us will be targeted.”

He concluded his tweet: “On the last day, 5 of the rockets launched by Hamas and Islamic Jihad fell inside the Gaza Strip. These rockets kill innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip.”