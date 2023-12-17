The army distributed pictures of white cloth banners with red writing, likely using leftover food. Israeli army spokesman Admiral Daniel Hajari said the banners were hung on a building about 200 meters away from where the hostages were shot.

The Israeli army said on Friday that the three hostages killed in the Shujaiya neighborhood east of Gaza City were Yotam Haim and Alon Shamrez, who were kidnapped from the Kfar Azza residential community, and Samer al-Talalqa, who was kidnapped from the nearby Nir Am community.

He added that they raised a white flag and were bare-chested when they were shot, which contravenes the Israeli rules of engagement.

The Israeli army commander asked the forces inside Gaza not to repeat this mistake. The Israeli army is conducting an investigation into the incident.

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy said, “What if two Gazans came out with a white flag to surrender, would we shoot them? Absolutely not.”

He added in a video clip distributed by the army, “Even those who are fighting us, if they drop their weapons and raise their hands, we arrest them and do not shoot them.”

After Shamrez's burial on Sunday, his mother, Dekla, stood next to his flag-draped coffin.

“Son, you were a strong, serious, smart person. You were a hero. You survived 70 days in hell. I know you felt for us the whole time as we felt for you. In another moment, you would be in my arms,” ​​she said as several family members and friends wept. “.