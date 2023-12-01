Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said: “In recent days, the Israeli army and police informed the families of hostages Eliyahu Margalit, Maya Goren, Ronen Engel, and Aryeh Zalmanovich of their deaths.”

He added that through a joint operation with the Internal Security Service (Shin Bet): “We returned the body of hostage Ofir Tsarvati for burial in Israel.”

The army reported that Tsarfati’s body had been “located in recent days” and that the family had been informed of his death on Wednesday.

Tsarfati was kidnapped during a Hamas attack on October 7, while attending a concert in southern Israel.

According to Hagari, Hamas is still holding “136 hostages, including 17 women and children.”

This week, Hamas announced the killing of three of its detainees as a result of an Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas attack resulted in about 1,200 deaths in Israel, the majority of whom were civilians, most of whom died on the first day of the attack, according to the Israeli authorities.

Israel vowed to “eliminate” Hamas, and the intense bombing of Gaza, which as of October 27 was accompanied by extensive ground operations inside the Strip, left more than 15,000 dead, most of them civilians, including more than six thousand children, according to the Hamas government.

The Israeli army estimates the number of people who were detained and taken hostage to the Gaza Strip in the October 7 attack at approximately 240.

The truce allowed for the release of 80 Israeli hostages and 240 Palestinian prisoners. Foreigners, most of whom were Thais working in Israel, were also released outside the framework of the armistice agreement.