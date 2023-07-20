Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to take strict measures against the protesting soldiers.

The extension of the impact of the constitutional disputes to the army shocked the Israelis, who had long considered it separate from politics, and both sides of the dispute expressed fears related to readiness for war.

“Film Crisis”

A short dramatic film circulated on the Internet showed an infantryman participating in a battle and making a call to request air support, but the pilot asked him: “Are you with reforms or against them?”

Culture Minister Miki Zohar published the film, but later deleted it after the army spokesman denounced it as “aiming to create divisions within the Israeli army.”

Nevertheless, the Zohar confirmed on Twitter that the film carries a “message of unity.”

The Army Spokesperson’s Office did not officially provide figures on the reservists’ protests, but Army Radio, which is run by the Ministry of Defense, said that “a few hundred” reservists had announced that they would refuse to comply with the call-up.

Army Radio said most of those were from the air force.

After completing their duties, Air Force pilots and Navy navigators are required to perform weekly training exercises, and according to veterans, these make up about half of the forces that are sent on combat sorties.

The radio added that the penalties being considered include arrest, suspension from work and dismissal, but indicated that “since reservists in the Air Force are classified as volunteers, it is likely that they will be treated differently from reservists whose call-up is mandatory.”

On Monday, Netanyahu said that the government would take action against what he described as “disobedience” among the soldiers, which “encourages Israel’s enemies to attack it and undermines democracy,” as he put it.

The protesters say that the ruling coalition, made up of religious and national parties, has lost the democratic mandate, due to “an attempt to undermine the independence of the judiciary through amendments,” which Netanyahu says will lead to achieving a balance between the institutions of power.